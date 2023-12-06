The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when hosting the Lafayette Leopards (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Notre Dame vs. Lafayette Scoring Comparison

The Leopards score an average of 58.0 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 62.9 the Fighting Irish give up.

When it scores more than 62.9 points, Lafayette is 1-1.

Notre Dame's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 58.0 points.

The 91.6 points per game the Fighting Irish record are 29.0 more points than the Leopards give up (62.6).

When Notre Dame scores more than 62.6 points, it is 6-1.

When Lafayette allows fewer than 91.6 points, it is 4-4.

This year the Fighting Irish are shooting 50.1% from the field, 11.2% higher than the Leopards concede.

Notre Dame Leaders

Hannah Hidalgo: 23.3 PTS, 5.7 AST, 6.0 STL, 52.6 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

23.3 PTS, 5.7 AST, 6.0 STL, 52.6 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Maddy Westbald: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 49.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 49.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Anna DeWolfe: 9.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

9.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Kylee Watson: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.9 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.9 FG% Natalija Marshall: 8.9 PTS, 59.6 FG%

Notre Dame Schedule