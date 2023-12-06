The IUPUI Jaguars (1-7) will be trying to end a seven-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Evansville Purple Aces (1-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

IUPUI vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars average 24.3 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Purple Aces give up (87.1).

The Purple Aces score 7.7 fewer points per game (72.6) than the Jaguars allow (80.3).

Evansville has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 80.3 points.

When IUPUI allows fewer than 72.6 points, it is 1-2.

This year the Purple Aces are shooting 36.1% from the field, 8.8% lower than the Jaguars give up.

The Jaguars shoot 37.1% from the field, just 10.4 lower than the Purple Aces allow.

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Abby Wolterman: 8.4 PTS, 56 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.4 PTS, 56 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Faith Stinson: 6.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

6.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Jaela Johnson: 8.1 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

IUPUI Schedule