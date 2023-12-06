How to Watch the IUPUI vs. Evansville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (1-7) will be trying to end a seven-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Evansville Purple Aces (1-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
IUPUI vs. Evansville Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars average 24.3 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Purple Aces give up (87.1).
- The Purple Aces score 7.7 fewer points per game (72.6) than the Jaguars allow (80.3).
- Evansville has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 80.3 points.
- When IUPUI allows fewer than 72.6 points, it is 1-2.
- This year the Purple Aces are shooting 36.1% from the field, 8.8% lower than the Jaguars give up.
- The Jaguars shoot 37.1% from the field, just 10.4 lower than the Purple Aces allow.
IUPUI Leaders
- Katie Davidson: 16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
- Abby Wolterman: 8.4 PTS, 56 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Faith Stinson: 6.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
- Jaela Johnson: 8.1 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
IUPUI Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Ohio
|L 75-71
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/30/2023
|@ Wright State
|L 79-67
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/3/2023
|Milwaukee
|L 70-59
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|South Florida
|-
|Massimino Court
