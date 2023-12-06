Wednesday's game at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has the Evansville Purple Aces (1-6) going head to head against the IUPUI Jaguars (1-7) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 77-76 victory for Evansville, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Jaguars' last contest was a 70-59 loss to Milwaukee on Sunday.

IUPUI vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

IUPUI vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 77, IUPUI 76

Other Horizon Predictions

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars picked up their signature win of the season on November 6, when they took down the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who rank No. 302 in our computer rankings, 77-72.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Jaguars are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Purple Aces are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

IUPUI has two losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Abby Wolterman: 8.4 PTS, 56 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

8.4 PTS, 56 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Tahlia Walton: 12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

12.2 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Faith Stinson: 6.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

6.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Jaela Johnson: 8.1 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars have been outscored by 17.5 points per game (posting 62.8 points per game, 240th in college basketball, while giving up 80.3 per outing, 344th in college basketball) and have a -140 scoring differential.

The Jaguars are scoring more points at home (64.3 per game) than on the road (61.3).

IUPUI concedes 75.3 points per game at home, and 85.3 on the road.

