The Evansville Purple Aces (1-6) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing skid when taking on the IUPUI Jaguars (1-7) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Evansville vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars score an average of 62.8 points per game, 24.3 fewer points than the 87.1 the Purple Aces give up.

The Purple Aces put up 7.7 fewer points per game (72.6) than the Jaguars allow (80.3).

Evansville is 1-2 when scoring more than 80.3 points.

When IUPUI allows fewer than 72.6 points, it is 1-2.

The Purple Aces shoot 36.1% from the field, 8.8% lower than the Jaguars allow defensively.

The Jaguars shoot 37.1% from the field, just 10.4 lower than the Purple Aces allow.

Evansville Leaders

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 17.4 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

17.4 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Maggie Hartwig: 11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 37.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

11.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 37.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Barbora Tomancova: 7.0 PTS, 48.6 FG%

7.0 PTS, 48.6 FG% Celine Dupont: 4.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%

4.0 PTS, 33.3 FG% Alana Striverson: 9.9 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evansville Schedule