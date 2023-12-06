How to Watch the Ball State vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals (6-1) will visit the UConn Huskies (4-3) after victories in four road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- TV: SNY
Ball State vs. UConn Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals average 11 more points per game (77.1) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (66.1).
- Ball State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 66.1 points.
- UConn's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 77.1 points.
- The Huskies record 75.9 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 67.4 the Cardinals give up.
- UConn has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 67.4 points.
- When Ball State gives up fewer than 75.9 points, it is 6-0.
- The Huskies are making 46.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (46.4%).
- The Cardinals' 46.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.2 higher than the Huskies have conceded.
Ball State Leaders
- Ally Becki: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)
- Nyla Hampton: 9.3 PTS, 4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Madelyn Bischoff: 13 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (23-for-46)
- Marie Kiefer: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Alex Richard: 8.7 PTS, 51.1 FG%
Ball State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ IUPUI
|W 67-63
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Notre Dame
|L 90-59
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|W 71-64
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/19/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
