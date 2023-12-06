The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-8) are 1.5-point underdogs as they try to break an eight-game losing streak when they host the Ball State Cardinals (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Calihan Hall. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 137.5 points.

Ball State vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ball State -1.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State Betting Records & Stats

Ball State and its opponents have gone over 137.5 combined points in three of six games this season.

Ball State has an average point total of 140.9 in its outings this year, 3.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cardinals have gone 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Ball State has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-6-0 mark from Detroit Mercy.

Ball State vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ball State 3 50% 76.8 137.9 64.1 141.5 146 Detroit Mercy 5 62.5% 61.1 137.9 77.4 141.5 145.4

Additional Ball State Insights & Trends

The Cardinals score 76.8 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 77.4 the Titans allow.

Ball State vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ball State 4-2-0 3-1 2-4-0 Detroit Mercy 2-6-0 2-5 3-5-0

Ball State vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ball State Detroit Mercy 12-2 Home Record 9-5 6-7 Away Record 5-13 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

