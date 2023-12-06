Wednesday's contest that pits the Ball State Cardinals (6-2) against the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-8) at Calihan Hall has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-69 in favor of Ball State. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Ball State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Calihan Hall

Ball State vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 71, Detroit Mercy 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Ball State vs. Detroit Mercy

Computer Predicted Spread: Ball State (-1.6)

Ball State (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

Detroit Mercy has a 2-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Ball State, who is 4-2-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Titans are 3-5-0 and the Cardinals are 2-4-0.

Ball State Performance Insights

The Cardinals outscore opponents by 12.7 points per game (posting 76.8 points per game, 139th in college basketball, and conceding 64.1 per outing, 42nd in college basketball) and have a +101 scoring differential.

The 32.6 rebounds per game Ball State accumulates rank 206th in the nation, 6.2 more than the 26.4 its opponents collect.

Ball State knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 35.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.2%.

Ball State has committed 11 turnovers per game (114th in college basketball), 2.9 fewer than the 13.9 it forces (84th in college basketball).

