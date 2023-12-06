The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-8) will be attempting to break an eight-game losing skid when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Calihan Hall. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ball State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ball State Stats Insights

  • This season, Ball State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 207th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans sit at 307th.
  • The Cardinals average only 0.6 fewer points per game (76.8) than the Titans allow their opponents to score (77.4).
  • When it scores more than 77.4 points, Ball State is 3-0.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Ball State averaged 80.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.9.
  • At home, the Cardinals conceded 69.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than they allowed away (72.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Ball State drained more trifectas on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (38.6%) than at home (35.8%).

Ball State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 UAPB W 92-74 John E. Worthen Arena
11/28/2023 @ Little Rock L 90-64 Jack Stephens Center
12/2/2023 Bellarmine W 67-58 John E. Worthen Arena
12/6/2023 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
12/10/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - John E. Worthen Arena
12/16/2023 Indiana State - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

