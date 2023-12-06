How to Watch Ball State vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-8) will be attempting to break an eight-game losing skid when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Calihan Hall. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Ball State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ball State Stats Insights
- This season, Ball State has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 207th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Titans sit at 307th.
- The Cardinals average only 0.6 fewer points per game (76.8) than the Titans allow their opponents to score (77.4).
- When it scores more than 77.4 points, Ball State is 3-0.
Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Ball State averaged 80.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.9.
- At home, the Cardinals conceded 69.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than they allowed away (72.8).
- Beyond the arc, Ball State drained more trifectas on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (38.6%) than at home (35.8%).
Ball State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|UAPB
|W 92-74
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 90-64
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/2/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 67-58
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|12/10/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/16/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
