The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3) will try to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Cintas Center. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Delaware Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers are shooting 45% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Fightin' Blue Hens allow to opponents.
  • Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 137th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Musketeers sit at 114th.
  • The Musketeers average 75 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 68.9 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow.
  • Xavier is 3-3 when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Delaware Stats Insights

  • The Fightin' Blue Hens are shooting 46.8% from the field, 8.5% higher than the 38.3% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Delaware is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 137th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 235th.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens' 76.3 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 68 the Musketeers give up.
  • Delaware is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 75 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier put up 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.
  • The Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.1).
  • Looking at three-pointers, Xavier fared worse at home last year, averaging 7.2 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage when playing on the road.

Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Delaware put up more points at home (71.5 per game) than on the road (67.1) last season.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens allowed fewer points at home (68 per game) than on the road (73.9) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Delaware made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (33.8%) too.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland L 78-76 Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati - Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center

Delaware Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 UNC Greensboro L 88-77 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/26/2023 George Washington L 81-71 Baha Mar Convention Center
12/2/2023 @ Ohio L 74-73 Convocation Center Ohio
12/5/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/11/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center
12/16/2023 Rhode Island - UBS Arena

