Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sullivan County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Sullivan County, Indiana today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sullivan County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union High School at Red Hill High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Bridgeport, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.