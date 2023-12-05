For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Spencer Stastney a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Spencer Stastney score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Stastney stats and insights

Stastney has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Stastney has no points on the power play.

Stastney's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 85 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

