Two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at United Center -- starting at 8:30 PM ET -- are the Predators' Filip Forsberg and the Blackhawks' Connor Bedard.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Forsberg, with 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) and an average ice time of 19:24 per game.

Ryan O'Reilly has 11 goals and 10 assists, equaling 21 points (0.9 per game).

Gustav Nyquist's total of 17 points is via three goals and 14 assists.

Kevin Lankinen (3-2-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .902% save percentage ranks 31st in the NHL.

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 20 points (0.9 per game), as he has recorded 11 goals and nine assists in 23 games (playing 19:22 per game).

Philipp Kurashev's 13 points this season, including four goals and nine assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.

This season, Chicago's Jason Dickinson has 12 points, courtesy of seven goals (second on team) and five assists (seventh).

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has an .883 save percentage (54th in the league), with 279 total saves, while allowing 37 goals (3.7 goals against average). He has put together a 2-8-0 record between the posts for Chicago this season.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 16th 3.17 Goals Scored 2.43 30th 17th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.7 29th 15th 31.1 Shots 27.6 30th 16th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.7 28th 19th 19.15% Power Play % 10.96% 29th 29th 72.97% Penalty Kill % 75% 23rd

