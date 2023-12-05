Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan matchup in this article.
Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-10.5)
|128.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-10.5)
|128.5
|-610
|+440
Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends
- Notre Dame is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- Fighting Irish games have gone over the point total just once this season.
- Western Michigan is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- A total of three Broncos games this season have gone over the point total.
Notre Dame Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Notre Dame is 78th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much higher than its computer rankings (197th).
- With odds of +30000, Notre Dame has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
