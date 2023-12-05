The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-4) face the Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) as heavy, 10.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup's point total is set at 127.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Notre Dame -10.5 127.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 127.5 points five times.

Notre Dame has an average point total of 128 in its matchups this year, 0.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Fighting Irish are 3-4-0 ATS this season.

This season, Notre Dame has won two out of the three games in which it has been favored.

The Fighting Irish have played as a favorite of -650 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Notre Dame 5 71.4% 61.9 126.5 66.1 136.2 136.4 Western Michigan 5 71.4% 64.6 126.5 70.1 136.2 139.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends

The 61.9 points per game the Fighting Irish average are 8.2 fewer points than the Broncos allow (70.1).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Notre Dame 3-4-0 1-1 1-6-0 Western Michigan 4-3-0 2-0 3-4-0

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Notre Dame Western Michigan 11-8 Home Record 7-7 0-10 Away Record 1-15 6-13-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 9-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.