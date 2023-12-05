The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-2) meet the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Game Information

Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

  • Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Markeese Hastings: 8.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tray Maddox Jr.: 12.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Titus Wright: 8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Seth Hubbard: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Notre Dame vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG Western Michigan AVG Western Michigan Rank
224th 69.6 Points Scored 69.9 212th
240th 72.1 Points Allowed 74 290th
322nd 28.8 Rebounds 33.4 79th
355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 10.5 30th
42nd 8.8 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
281st 11.8 Assists 12.7 204th
3rd 8.3 Turnovers 12.2 217th

