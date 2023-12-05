Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Morgan County, Indiana has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tabernacle Christian School at Columbus Christian School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Columbus, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.