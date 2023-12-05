Will Mark Jankowski Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 5?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Mark Jankowski a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Mark Jankowski score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Jankowski 2022-23 stats and insights
- Jankowski scored in seven of 50 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Jankowski produced zero points on the power play last season.
- He posted a 12.3% shooting percentage, taking 0.8 shots per game.
Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Blackhawks ranked 28th in goals against, allowing 299 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.
- The Blackhawks secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
