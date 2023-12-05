The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Phoenix Suns (12-8) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The point total for the matchup is set at 226.5.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 226.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points in 10 of 21 games this season.

Los Angeles has had an average of 226 points in its games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Lakers' ATS record is 9-12-0 this season.

Los Angeles has won 10, or 76.9%, of the 13 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 12 of 20 games this season.

Phoenix's games this year have had a 229.4-point total on average, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix's ATS record is 10-10-0 this year.

The Suns have come away with two wins in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Phoenix has a record of 2-2 when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Lakers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 10 47.6% 112.5 228.7 113.5 226.8 228.3 Suns 12 60% 116.2 228.7 113.3 226.8 226.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have gone 6-4 over their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have gone over the total four times.

Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared worse at home, covering four times in 10 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

The Lakers score 112.5 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Suns give up.

When Los Angeles totals more than 113.3 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

Eight of the Suns' past 10 contests have hit the over.

This year, Phoenix is 4-6-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

The Suns' 116.2 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 113.5 the Lakers allow.

Phoenix has put together a 7-6 ATS record and a 10-3 overall record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Splits

Lakers and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 9-12 6-7 9-12 Suns 10-10 4-2 14-6

Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights

Lakers Suns 112.5 Points Scored (PG) 116.2 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 113.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 7-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-4 10-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-4

