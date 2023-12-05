The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Crisler Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Indiana vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan -6.5 Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hoosiers Betting Records & Stats

Three of the Hoosiers' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Indiana are 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

Indiana was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

This season, the Hoosiers have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +230 on the moneyline.

Indiana has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Indiana vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan 82 155.6 76.4 144.8 150.2 Indiana 73.6 155.6 68.4 144.8 140.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Indiana Insights & Trends

The Wolverines beat the spread 11 times in 19 Big Ten games last season.

The Hoosiers score an average of 73.6 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 76.4 the Wolverines allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 76.4 points, Indiana is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Indiana vs. Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan 3-4-0 2-1 5-2-0 Indiana 2-4-0 0-1 3-3-0

Indiana vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan Indiana 13-4 Home Record 15-2 3-8 Away Record 5-7 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.5 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.