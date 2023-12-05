Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-1) will face the Indiana State Sycamores (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)
- Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cameron Henry: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Larry: 7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- David Coit: 18.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zarigue Nutter: 15.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Xavier Amos: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Philmon Gebrewhit: 13.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 10 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0 STL, 1.6 BLK
Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northern Illinois Rank
|Northern Illinois AVG
|Indiana State AVG
|Indiana State Rank
|169th
|72
|Points Scored
|79.3
|23rd
|311th
|75
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|159th
|278th
|30
|Rebounds
|31.5
|192nd
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|349th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|9.4
|20th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|15.8
|21st
|323rd
|13.7
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
