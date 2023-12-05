The Indiana State Sycamores (7-1) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois matchup.

Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Indiana State (-8.5) 166.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Indiana State (-8.5) 165.5 -385 +290 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Indiana State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

In the Sycamores' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Northern Illinois has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this season.

Huskies games have gone over the point total five out of six times this season.

