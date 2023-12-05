Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Indiana State Sycamores (7-1) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois matchup.
Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana State Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana State (-8.5)
|166.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Indiana State (-8.5)
|165.5
|-385
|+290
Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Indiana State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- In the Sycamores' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- Northern Illinois has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Huskies games have gone over the point total five out of six times this season.
