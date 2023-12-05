The Indiana State Sycamores (7-1) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when visiting the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Sycamores have a 53.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.2% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.
  • Indiana State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 67th.
  • The 87.1 points per game the Sycamores average are 8.5 more points than the Huskies give up (78.6).
  • When Indiana State puts up more than 78.6 points, it is 5-1.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Indiana State fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 80.3 points per game, compared to 77.7 per game in away games.
  • The Sycamores allowed 66.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.8 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Indiana State drained 1.5 more threes per game (9.9) than in road games (8.4). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.0%) compared to on the road (34.3%).

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Toledo W 76-74 Dollar Loan Center
11/28/2023 Southern Illinois W 77-48 Hulman Center
12/2/2023 @ Bradley W 85-77 Carver Arena
12/5/2023 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Southern Indiana - Hulman Center
12/16/2023 Ball State - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

