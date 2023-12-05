The Indiana State Sycamores (7-1) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when visiting the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Indiana State Stats Insights

This season, the Sycamores have a 53.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.2% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.

Indiana State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Sycamores are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 67th.

The 87.1 points per game the Sycamores average are 8.5 more points than the Huskies give up (78.6).

When Indiana State puts up more than 78.6 points, it is 5-1.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Indiana State fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 80.3 points per game, compared to 77.7 per game in away games.

The Sycamores allowed 66.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.8 in road games.

When playing at home, Indiana State drained 1.5 more threes per game (9.9) than in road games (8.4). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.0%) compared to on the road (34.3%).

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule