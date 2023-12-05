How to Watch Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (7-1) will attempt to continue a six-game winning run when visiting the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Indiana State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Indiana State Stats Insights
- This season, the Sycamores have a 53.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.2% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.
- Indiana State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 67th.
- The 87.1 points per game the Sycamores average are 8.5 more points than the Huskies give up (78.6).
- When Indiana State puts up more than 78.6 points, it is 5-1.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Indiana State fared better when playing at home last season, scoring 80.3 points per game, compared to 77.7 per game in away games.
- The Sycamores allowed 66.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.8 in road games.
- When playing at home, Indiana State drained 1.5 more threes per game (9.9) than in road games (8.4). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.0%) compared to on the road (34.3%).
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Toledo
|W 76-74
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 77-48
|Hulman Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Bradley
|W 85-77
|Carver Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Hulman Center
|12/16/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
