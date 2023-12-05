The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Crisler Center. The matchup airs on Peacock.

Indiana vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • TV: Peacock

Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers have shot at a 50.1% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.
  • Indiana has compiled a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.3% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines sit at 140th.
  • The Hoosiers put up an average of 73.6 points per game, only 2.8 fewer points than the 76.4 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
  • Indiana is 2-0 when it scores more than 76.4 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana averaged 80.1 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 away.
  • At home, the Hoosiers conceded 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.2.
  • At home, Indiana sunk 6.4 trifectas per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Louisville W 74-66 Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 Harvard W 89-76 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 Maryland W 65-53 Assembly Hall
12/5/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
12/9/2023 Auburn - State Farm Arena
12/16/2023 Kansas - Assembly Hall

