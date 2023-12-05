How to Watch Indiana vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Crisler Center. The matchup airs on Peacock.
Indiana vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: Peacock
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Florida Atlantic vs Illinois (6:30 PM ET | December 5)
- Wisconsin vs Michigan State (7:00 PM ET | December 5)
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers have shot at a 50.1% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.
- Indiana has compiled a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.3% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines sit at 140th.
- The Hoosiers put up an average of 73.6 points per game, only 2.8 fewer points than the 76.4 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
- Indiana is 2-0 when it scores more than 76.4 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana averaged 80.1 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 away.
- At home, the Hoosiers conceded 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.2.
- At home, Indiana sunk 6.4 trifectas per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Louisville
|W 74-66
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Harvard
|W 89-76
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|Maryland
|W 65-53
|Assembly Hall
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|12/9/2023
|Auburn
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/16/2023
|Kansas
|-
|Assembly Hall
