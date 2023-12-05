The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (4-4, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Crisler Center. The matchup airs on Peacock.

Indiana vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Peacock

The Hoosiers have shot at a 50.1% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

Indiana has compiled a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.3% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wolverines sit at 140th.

The Hoosiers put up an average of 73.6 points per game, only 2.8 fewer points than the 76.4 the Wolverines give up to opponents.

Indiana is 2-0 when it scores more than 76.4 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana averaged 80.1 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 away.

At home, the Hoosiers conceded 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.2.

At home, Indiana sunk 6.4 trifectas per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).

