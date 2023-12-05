The No. 19 BYU Cougars (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game win streak when they host the Evansville Purple Aces (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Marriott Center as heavy, 24.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 152.5 in the matchup.

Evansville vs. BYU Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under BYU -24.5 152.5

Purple Aces Betting Records & Stats

Evansville has played four games this season that finished with a point total above 152.5 points.

Evansville's games this year have had a 154.0-point total on average, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Evansville has put together a 6-1-0 record against the spread.

BYU has been more successful against the spread than Evansville this season, recording an ATS record of 6-0-0, as opposed to the 6-1-0 mark of Evansville.

Evansville vs. BYU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total BYU 3 50% 91.3 176.9 59.6 128 152.2 Evansville 4 57.1% 85.6 176.9 68.4 128 143.4

Additional Evansville Insights & Trends

The Purple Aces' 85.6 points per game are 26.0 more points than the 59.6 the Cougars give up.

Evansville is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 59.6 points.

Evansville vs. BYU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) BYU 6-0-0 2-0 2-4-0 Evansville 6-1-0 0-0 4-3-0

Evansville vs. BYU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

BYU Evansville 12-4 Home Record 3-10 2-7 Away Record 1-14 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.2 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-5-0

