The BYU Cougars (4-0) meet the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Evansville vs. BYU Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Evansville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evansville Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Strawbridge: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Marvin Coleman: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Yacine Toumi: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Antoine Smith Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Preston Phillips: 4.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

BYU Top Players (2022-23)

Fousseyni Traore: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Gideon George: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Rudi Williams: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaxson Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Spencer Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evansville vs. BYU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

BYU Rank BYU AVG Evansville AVG Evansville Rank 85th 75.5 Points Scored 62.4 352nd 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 76.0 327th 69th 33.6 Rebounds 28.0 343rd 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 6.0 341st 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 6.2 299th 62nd 14.7 Assists 10.2 350th 323rd 13.7 Turnovers 11.9 189th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.