Tuesday's contest between the No. 19 BYU Cougars (7-0) and the Evansville Purple Aces (7-1) at Marriott Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-67 and heavily favors BYU to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the game.

Evansville vs. BYU Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

Evansville vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 85, Evansville 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Evansville vs. BYU

Computer Predicted Spread: BYU (-18.6)

BYU (-18.6) Computer Predicted Total: 151.9

BYU has compiled a 6-0-0 record against the spread this season, while Evansville is 6-1-0. The Cougars have hit the over in two games, while Purple Aces games have gone over four times.

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces have a +138 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.2 points per game. They're putting up 85.6 points per game, 22nd in college basketball, and are allowing 68.4 per outing to rank 126th in college basketball.

The 36.5 rebounds per game Evansville accumulates rank 60th in college basketball, 5.2 more than the 31.3 its opponents grab.

Evansville knocks down 7.0 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), 2.1 fewer than its opponents.

Evansville has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.6 per game (89th in college basketball) while forcing 14.8 (54th in college basketball).

