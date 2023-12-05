The No. 14 BYU Cougars (7-0) look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Evansville vs. BYU Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Evansville Stats Insights

The Purple Aces' 50.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

This season, Evansville has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Purple Aces are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 35th.

The Purple Aces' 85.6 points per game are 26.0 more points than the 59.6 the Cougars allow to opponents.

Evansville is 7-1 when it scores more than 59.6 points.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Evansville scored 65.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 61.0.

At home, the Purple Aces gave up 73.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 79.0.

Evansville made more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than on the road (29.7%).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule