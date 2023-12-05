The No. 14 BYU Cougars (7-0) look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Evansville vs. BYU Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Evansville Stats Insights

  • The Purple Aces' 50.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
  • This season, Evansville has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Purple Aces are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 35th.
  • The Purple Aces' 85.6 points per game are 26.0 more points than the 59.6 the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • Evansville is 7-1 when it scores more than 59.6 points.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Evansville scored 65.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 61.0.
  • At home, the Purple Aces gave up 73.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 79.0.
  • Evansville made more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than on the road (29.7%).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 93-74 McKenzie Arena
11/29/2023 @ Missouri State L 90-78 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/2/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-89 Ford Center
12/5/2023 @ BYU - Marriott Center
12/16/2023 @ Bellarmine - Freedom Hall
12/18/2023 UT Martin - Ford Center

