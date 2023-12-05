How to Watch Evansville vs. BYU on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 14 BYU Cougars (7-0) look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Evansville vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Bradley vs Akron (7:00 PM ET | December 5)
- Missouri State vs Middle Tennessee (7:30 PM ET | December 5)
- Indiana State vs Northern Illinois (8:00 PM ET | December 5)
Evansville Stats Insights
- The Purple Aces' 50.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
- This season, Evansville has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
- The Purple Aces are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 35th.
- The Purple Aces' 85.6 points per game are 26.0 more points than the 59.6 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- Evansville is 7-1 when it scores more than 59.6 points.
Evansville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Evansville scored 65.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 61.0.
- At home, the Purple Aces gave up 73.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 79.0.
- Evansville made more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than on the road (29.7%).
Evansville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 93-74
|McKenzie Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 90-78
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/2/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-89
|Ford Center
|12/5/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Freedom Hall
|12/18/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Ford Center
