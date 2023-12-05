Will Dante Fabbro Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 5?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Dante Fabbro a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Fabbro stats and insights
- Fabbro has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- Fabbro has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have given up 85 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Fabbro recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:35
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|21:03
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|18:49
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|L 4-2
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
