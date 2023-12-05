The Buffalo Bulls (1-4) face the Butler Bulldogs (3-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This clash will begin at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler Top Players (2022-23)

Simas Lukosius: 11.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Manny Bates: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK Eric Hunter Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Chuck Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Buffalo Players to Watch

Posh Alexander: 12.3 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK Pierre Brooks: 13.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jahmyl Telfort: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK DJ Davis: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Connor Turnbull: 5.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 2.5 BLK

Butler vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Butler Rank Butler AVG Buffalo AVG Buffalo Rank 328th 65.3 Points Scored 77.5 45th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 77.7 347th 357th 27.4 Rebounds 34.8 35th 351st 5.6 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 7 219th 211th 12.6 Assists 14.7 62nd 113th 11.2 Turnovers 13.9 332nd

