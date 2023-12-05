Tuesday's game features the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) and the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) facing off at Hinkle Fieldhouse in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 88-63 victory for heavily favored Butler according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on December 5.

According to our computer prediction, Butler is projected to cover the point spread (24.5) against Buffalo. The two sides are expected to exceed the 149.5 total.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: Butler -24.5

Butler -24.5 Point Total: 149.5

Butler vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 88, Buffalo 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Buffalo

Pick ATS: Butler (-24.5)



Butler (-24.5) Pick OU: Over (149.5)



Butler has put together a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Buffalo is 2-4-0. A total of four out of the Bulldogs' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Bulls' games have gone over. The teams score 152.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game with a +115 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.4 points per game (40th in college basketball) and give up 69 per outing (142nd in college basketball).

Butler grabs 34.8 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) while conceding 33 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

Butler connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 35.1% from deep while its opponents hit 29.8% from long range.

The Bulldogs rank 43rd in college basketball with 103.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 88th in college basketball defensively with 85.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Butler has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (76th in college basketball action), 1.4 fewer than the 11.8 it forces on average (206th in college basketball).

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls put up 69.3 points per game (283rd in college basketball) while giving up 83.1 per outing (350th in college basketball). They have a -111 scoring differential and have been outscored by 13.8 points per game.

Buffalo wins the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. It collects 31.9 rebounds per game, 240th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.6.

Buffalo knocks down 3.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.4 (266th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.8.

Buffalo has committed 6.7 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 16.8 (362nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.1 (312th in college basketball).

