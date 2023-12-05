Tuesday's game between the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) and Buffalo Bulls (1-7) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 88-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Butler, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on December 5.

Based on our computer prediction, Butler projects to cover the 22.5-point spread in its matchup versus Buffalo. The total is listed at 149.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: Butler -22.5

Butler -22.5 Point Total: 149.5

Butler vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 88, Buffalo 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Buffalo

Pick ATS: Butler (-22.5)



Butler (-22.5) Pick OU: Over (149.5)



Butler has a 7-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Buffalo, who is 2-4-0 ATS. The Bulldogs are 4-4-0 and the Bulls are 3-3-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score 152.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +115 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.4 points per game. They're putting up 83.4 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and are allowing 69.0 per outing to rank 142nd in college basketball.

Butler is 117th in the country at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 33.0 its opponents average.

Butler connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 35.1% from deep while its opponents hit 29.8% from long range.

The Bulldogs put up 103.5 points per 100 possessions (43rd in college basketball), while giving up 85.6 points per 100 possessions (88th in college basketball).

Butler has won the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 10.4 (76th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.8 (206th in college basketball).

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls have a -111 scoring differential, falling short by 13.8 points per game. They're putting up 69.3 points per game, 283rd in college basketball, and are giving up 83.1 per contest to rank 350th in college basketball.

The 31.9 rebounds per game Buffalo accumulates rank 240th in the country, 2.3 more than the 29.6 its opponents grab.

Buffalo makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball) at a 28.3% rate (326th in college basketball), compared to the 9.8 per contest its opponents make, shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc.

Buffalo has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 16.8 per game (362nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.1 (312th in college basketball).

