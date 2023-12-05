Tuesday's contest between the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) and the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 88-63 and heavily favors Butler to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on December 5.

According to our computer prediction, Butler is projected to cover the point spread (23.5) versus Buffalo. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 149.5 total.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: Butler -23.5

Butler -23.5 Point Total: 149.5

Butler vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 88, Buffalo 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Buffalo

Pick ATS: Butler (-23.5)



Butler (-23.5) Pick OU: Over (149.5)



Butler has put together a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Buffalo is 2-4-0. The Bulldogs have gone over the point total in four games, while Bulls games have gone over three times. The two teams average 152.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +115 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.4 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 69 per contest (142nd in college basketball).

Butler ranks 116th in college basketball at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 33 its opponents average.

Butler connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 35.1% from deep while its opponents hit 29.8% from long range.

The Bulldogs rank 43rd in college basketball with 103.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 88th in college basketball defensively with 85.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Butler wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 10.4 (77th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.8.

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls are being outscored by 13.8 points per game, with a -111 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.3 points per game (283rd in college basketball), and allow 83.1 per outing (350th in college basketball).

Buffalo is 240th in the country at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 more than the 29.6 its opponents average.

Buffalo connects on 3.4 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.4 (266th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.8.

Buffalo loses the turnover battle by 6.7 per game, committing 16.8 (362nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.1.

