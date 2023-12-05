Tuesday's contest that pits the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) against the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-63 in favor of Butler, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Butler vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 88, Buffalo 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Buffalo

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-24.8)

Butler (-24.8) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

Butler has gone 7-1-0 against the spread, while Buffalo's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 4-4-0 and the Bulls are 3-3-0.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +115 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.4 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 69 per outing (141st in college basketball).

Butler wins the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It records 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 117th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33 per contest.

Butler connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) at a 35.1% rate (117th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 29.8% from deep.

The Bulldogs rank 43rd in college basketball by averaging 103.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 88th in college basketball, allowing 85.6 points per 100 possessions.

Butler has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.4 (77th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.8 (204th in college basketball).

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls put up 69.3 points per game (283rd in college basketball) while giving up 83.1 per outing (350th in college basketball). They have a -111 scoring differential and have been outscored by 13.8 points per game.

Buffalo grabs 31.9 rebounds per game (240th in college basketball) while conceding 29.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Buffalo connects on 3.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.4 (266th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.8.

Buffalo has come up short in the turnover battle by 6.7 per game, committing 16.8 (362nd in college basketball) while forcing 10.1 (310th in college basketball).

