The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will look to halt a five-game losing skid when visiting the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This game is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Butler vs. Buffalo matchup.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Butler vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Butler has covered seven times in eight games with a spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Bulldogs' eight games have gone over the point total.

Buffalo has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this year.

So far this year, three out of the Bulls' six games with an over/under have hit the over.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Oddsmakers rate Butler much lower (78th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (54th).

With odds of +30000, Butler has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

