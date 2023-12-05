The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will be attempting to end a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Butler vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Butler vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Butler has compiled a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Bulldogs' eight games this season have hit the over.

Buffalo has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

In the Bulls' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Bookmakers rate Butler much lower (78th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (54th).

The implied probability of Butler winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

