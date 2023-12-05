The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will be attempting to end a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Butler vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Butler Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline
BetMGM Butler (-23.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Butler (-23.5) 149.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Butler vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

  • Butler has compiled a 7-1-0 record against the spread this season.
  • A total of four out of the Bulldogs' eight games this season have hit the over.
  • Buffalo has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • In the Bulls' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Butler Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • Bookmakers rate Butler much lower (78th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (54th).
  • The implied probability of Butler winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

