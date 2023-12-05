The Butler Bulldogs (6-2) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have knocked down.

Butler has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 117th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls rank 240th.

The Bulldogs score 83.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 83.1 the Bulls allow.

Butler is 4-1 when scoring more than 83.1 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler posted 69.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.

The Bulldogs ceded 65.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.3 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Butler fared better at home last year, draining 7 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

