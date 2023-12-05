How to Watch Butler vs. Buffalo on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Butler Bulldogs (6-2) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Butler Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have knocked down.
- Butler has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 117th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls rank 240th.
- The Bulldogs score 83.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 83.1 the Bulls allow.
- Butler is 4-1 when scoring more than 83.1 points.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler posted 69.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
- The Bulldogs ceded 65.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.3 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Butler fared better at home last year, draining 7 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Penn State
|W 88-78
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 103-95
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
