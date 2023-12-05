The Butler Bulldogs (6-2) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Buffalo Bulls (1-7) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.

Butler has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 116th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls rank 241st.

The Bulldogs average 83.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 83.1 the Bulls allow.

Butler has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 83.1 points.

Buffalo Stats Insights

Buffalo has put together a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.2% from the field.

The Bulls are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 307th.

The Bulls' 69.3 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Buffalo has a 1-4 record when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler averaged 69.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.3 more points than it averaged on the road (61.1).

The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.3).

Butler made 7 treys per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged in away games (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Buffalo averaged 7.6 more points per game at home (82.2) than on the road (74.6).

At home, the Bulls conceded 71.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (84.1).

At home, Buffalo made 8 trifectas per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than on the road (30%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule