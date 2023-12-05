The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when visiting the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This contest is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (50.4%).
  • Butler has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.4% from the field.
  • The Bulls are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 117th.
  • The Bulldogs record 83.4 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 83.1 the Bulls allow.
  • When Butler totals more than 83.1 points, it is 4-1.

Buffalo Stats Insights

  • Buffalo is 1-4 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 87th.
  • The Bulls' 69.3 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • When Buffalo gives up fewer than 83.4 points, it is 1-4.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Butler performed better at home last season, posting 69.4 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game away from home.
  • The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.3).
  • In home games, Butler drained 1.2 more threes per game (7) than in road games (5.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to away from home (28.8%).

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Buffalo scored 7.6 more points per game at home (82.2) than away (74.6).
  • The Bulls gave up 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 84.1 away.
  • At home, Buffalo knocked down 8 treys per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than on the road (30%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Iona L 89-64 Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 @ James Madison L 81-66 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/2/2023 Saint Bonaventure L 80-65 Alumni Arena
12/5/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Western Kentucky - Alumni Arena
12/21/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center

