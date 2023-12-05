How to Watch Butler vs. Buffalo on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) hope to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Butler Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.
- Butler is 3-0 when it shoots better than 50.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 240th.
- The Bulldogs put up 83.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 83.1 the Bulls give up.
- When Butler puts up more than 83.1 points, it is 4-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Buffalo Stats Insights
- Buffalo is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 87th.
- The Bulls' 69.3 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Buffalo has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 83.4 points.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler averaged 69.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 61.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
- At home, the Bulldogs surrendered 3.7 fewer points per game (65.6) than in road games (69.3).
- Butler averaged 7 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged in road games (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).
Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Buffalo scored 82.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 away.
- In 2022-23, the Bulls conceded 12.8 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than away (84.1).
- At home, Buffalo sunk 8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than on the road (30%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Penn State
|W 88-78
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Boise State
|W 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 103-95
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Cal
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/15/2023
|Saginaw Valley
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
Buffalo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Iona
|L 89-64
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ James Madison
|L 81-66
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|L 80-65
|Alumni Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.