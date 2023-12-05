The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will attempt to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (50.4%).
  • Butler is 3-0 when it shoots better than 50.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 117th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 240th.
  • The Bulldogs score 83.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 83.1 the Bulls give up.
  • When Butler scores more than 83.1 points, it is 4-1.

Buffalo Stats Insights

  • Buffalo is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulls rank 87th.
  • The Bulls score an average of 69.3 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 69 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Buffalo is 1-4 when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler posted 69.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.3 more points than it averaged away from home (61.1).
  • In home games, the Bulldogs surrendered 3.7 fewer points per game (65.6) than in away games (69.3).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Butler performed better in home games last year, averaging 7 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Buffalo scored 82.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.
  • At home, the Bulls conceded 71.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 84.1.
  • Beyond the arc, Buffalo knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.3 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30%) than at home (34.9%) too.

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Iona L 89-64 Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 @ James Madison L 81-66 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/2/2023 Saint Bonaventure L 80-65 Alumni Arena
12/5/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Western Kentucky - Alumni Arena
12/21/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center

