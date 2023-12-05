Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bartholomew County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Bartholomew County, Indiana today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Bartholomew County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tabernacle Christian School at Columbus Christian School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Columbus, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
