Purdue vs. Iowa December 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) face a fellow Big Ten squad, the Purdue Boilermakers (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten), on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Mackey Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via BTN.
Purdue vs. Iowa Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Purdue Top Players (2022-23)
- Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Iowa Top Players (2022-23)
- Kris Murray: 20.2 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Filip Rebraca: 14.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tony Perkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Payton Sandfort: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Connor McCaffery: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Purdue vs. Iowa Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Purdue Rank
|Purdue AVG
|Iowa AVG
|Iowa Rank
|152nd
|72.7
|Points Scored
|80.1
|16th
|21st
|62.7
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|11th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|33.7
|65th
|16th
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8.0
|104th
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|16.5
|12th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|9.5
|15th
