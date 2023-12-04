How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) will host the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.
Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- In games Purdue shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Hawkeyes are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at 14th.
- The 84.6 points per game the Boilermakers average are 8.9 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (75.7).
- When Purdue totals more than 75.7 points, it is 5-1.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Purdue fared better at home last year, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game on the road.
- The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.3 on the road.
- Purdue averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Marquette
|W 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 99-67
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/4/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
