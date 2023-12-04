The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) will host the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • In games Purdue shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Hawkeyes are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at 14th.
  • The 84.6 points per game the Boilermakers average are 8.9 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (75.7).
  • When Purdue totals more than 75.7 points, it is 5-1.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Purdue fared better at home last year, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game on the road.
  • The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.3 on the road.
  • Purdue averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Marquette W 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern W 99-67 Mackey Arena
12/1/2023 @ Northwestern L 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/4/2023 Iowa - Mackey Arena
12/9/2023 Alabama - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

