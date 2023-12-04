The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) will host the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

In games Purdue shoots higher than 42.4% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.

The Hawkeyes are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at 14th.

The 84.6 points per game the Boilermakers average are 8.9 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (75.7).

When Purdue totals more than 75.7 points, it is 5-1.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Purdue fared better at home last year, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game on the road.

The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.3 on the road.

Purdue averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule