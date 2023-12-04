Myles Turner, Top Pacers Players to Watch vs. the Celtics - December 4
When the Boston Celtics (15-4) and Indiana Pacers (10-8) match up at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, Jayson Tatum and Myles Turner will be two players to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pacers' Last Game
The Pacers were victorious in their most recent game versus the Heat, 144-129, on Saturday. Bruce Brown was their leading scorer with 30 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Bruce Brown
|30
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Obi Toppin
|22
|2
|2
|1
|4
|4
|Aaron Nesmith
|20
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Pacers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton's averages for the season are 27 points, 3.6 rebounds and 11.8 assists, making 51.9% of his shots from the field and 44.7% from 3-point range, with 3.9 triples per game (second in league).
- Turner averages 16.6 points, 7.8 boards and 1.4 assists, making 51.2% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
- The Pacers get 12.7 points per game from Brown, plus 4.2 boards and 2.8 assists.
- Buddy Hield gives the Pacers 13.2 points, 2.9 boards and 2.7 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- The Pacers get 13 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 3.7 boards and 1.9 assists.
Watch Tatum, Haliburton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Haliburton
|27.2
|3.0
|10.6
|1.0
|0.7
|4.4
|Myles Turner
|16.2
|7.2
|1.3
|0.7
|2.4
|1.3
|Bruce Brown
|13.8
|4.4
|3.3
|1.2
|0.4
|1.0
|Obi Toppin
|16.2
|2.6
|2.0
|0.4
|0.8
|1.8
|Buddy Hield
|13.3
|2.4
|2.4
|0.9
|0.5
|2.7
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.