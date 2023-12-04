Player props are available for Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, among others, when the Boston Celtics visit the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -141)

Monday's prop bet for Haliburton is 27.5 points, 0.5 more than his season average.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).

Haliburton's assist average -- 11.8 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (10.5).

Haliburton averages 3.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +140) 1.5 (Over: +124)

The 16.6 points Myles Turner has scored per game this season is 0.1 more than his prop total set for Monday (16.5).

He has pulled down 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).

Turner has averaged 1.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (1.5).

Turner has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Bruce Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +124)

Bruce Brown's 12.7 points per game are 1.2 higher than Monday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 4.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

Brown's assists average -- 2.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Monday's over/under (2.5).

He has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -185)

Tatum's 27.4 points per game average is 3.1 less than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.7 -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +140) 1.5 (Over: +124)

Monday's points prop for Jaylen Brown is 24.5. That's 2.7 more than his season average.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 5.5.

Jaylen Brown has averaged 3.4 assists this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Monday.

