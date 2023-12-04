The Indiana Pacers (10-8) have two players on the injury report, including Tyrese Haliburton, for their matchup against the Boston Celtics (15-4) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Pacers enter this game following a 144-129 victory over the Heat on Saturday. Bruce Brown scored a team-leading 30 points for the Pacers in the victory.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyrese Haliburton PG Questionable Knee 27 3.6 11.8 Jalen Smith PF Out Knee/Heel 10 5.5 0.9

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Calf)

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS

Watch this game on Max

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -4.5 238.5

