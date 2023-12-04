Myles Turner and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 2, Turner posted 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 144-129 win against the Heat.

With prop bets available for Turner, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.6 16.2 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 7.2 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA -- 25.8 24.7 PR -- 24.4 23.4 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.3



Myles Turner Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Turner has made 6.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 12.6% of his team's total makes.

Turner is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Turner's Pacers average 107.6 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Giving up 107.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Celtics are 11th in the NBA, allowing 43.4 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics concede 23.3 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 13.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Myles Turner vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 22 8 5 3 0 1 1

