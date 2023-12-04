Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
If you live in Jackson County, Indiana and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Medora Jr-Sr High School at Brown County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Nashville, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.