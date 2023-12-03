Zack Moss has a decent matchup when his Indianapolis Colts meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have conceded 110.8 rushing yards per game, 15th in the NFL.

Moss has generated a team-high 672 yards on the ground after receiving 141 carries (67.2 ypg). He has scored five rushing TDs. And Moss has tacked on 18 receptions for 138 yards (13.8 ypg), with one TD in the air attack.

Moss vs. the Titans

Moss vs the Titans (since 2021): 3 GP / 68.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 68.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Titans have let one opposing rusher to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Tennessee has given up one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Titans this season.

The 110.8 rushing yards the Titans give up per contest makes them the 15th-ranked rush defense in the NFL this year.

So far this season, the Titans have conceded eight passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks 14th among NFL teams.

Colts Player Previews

Zack Moss Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 78.5 (-115)

Moss Rushing Insights

Moss has gone over his rushing yards total in 62.5% of his opportunities (five of eight games).

The Colts have passed 54.9% of the time and run 45.1% this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 313 rushes this season. He's taken 141 of those carries (45.0%).

Moss has a rushing touchdown in four of 10 games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has six total touchdowns this season (22.2% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

He has 25 red zone rushing carries (39.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Zack Moss Receiving Props vs the Titans

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-115)

Moss Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (two times in four games), Moss has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moss has been targeted on 23 of his team's 381 passing attempts this season (6.0% target share).

He has been targeted 23 times this season, averaging 6.0 yards per target.

In one of 10 games this season, Moss has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Moss has been targeted three times in the red zone (6.8% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

Moss' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Buccaneers 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/12/2023 Week 10 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 ATT / 66 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 18 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

