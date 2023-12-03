Sunday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (4-3) and the Valparaiso Beacons (0-5) at Mackey Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-52 and heavily favors Purdue to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Beacons are coming off of a 75-71 loss to Western Michigan in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Valparaiso vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Valparaiso vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 79, Valparaiso 52

Other MVC Predictions

Valparaiso Schedule Analysis

Valparaiso has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Boilermakers have two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

Valparaiso has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (two).

Valparaiso Leaders

Leah Earnest: 16.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 53.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

16.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 53.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Olivia Brown: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Saniya Jackson: 7.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

7.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Raeven Raye-Redmond: 4.0 PTS, 2.8 STL, 33.3 FG%

4.0 PTS, 2.8 STL, 33.3 FG% Nevaeh Jackson: 4.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

Valparaiso Performance Insights

The Beacons have been outscored by 12.2 points per game (posting 60.8 points per game, 266th in college basketball, while conceding 73.0 per outing, 312th in college basketball) and have a -61 scoring differential.

